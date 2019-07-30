Italy-Armenia EURO 2020 qualifier to take place in Palermo’s Stadio Renzo Barbera
11:10, 30 July, 2019
YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Italy-Armenia EURO 2020 qualifier will take place at the Renzo Barbera football stadium in Palermo, Italy, the Football Federation of Armenia said in a news release.
The stadium has a capacity of 36,349.
The match will take place on November 18th.
Armenia is in the Group J of the European Championship qualifier and currently has 6 points after 4 rounds and is ranked 3rd. Italy is leading in the group with 12 points, followed by Finland.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
