Austrian Airlines Yerevan-Vienna flight delayed due to “technical problems”

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. An Austria Airlines flight from Yerevan to Vienna, Austria has been delayed due to “technical problems”, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia told ARMENPRESS. The flight was scheduled to take off from the Armenian capital at 4:40, July 30.

According to the aviation regulator, some of the passengers have changed their tickets for another flight, while others are waiting for the original one to commence. The passengers have been provided with food and water at the airport, the committee said.

Details on when the flight will be operated weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan