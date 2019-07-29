Number of taxpayers increases in Armenia by 35,067

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Number of taxpayers increased in Armenia by 35,067 in June 1, 2019 compared to June 1, 2018, the government said on Facebook.

“The number of taxpaying entities comprised 101,264 on June 1, 2018, but on June 1, 2019, this number was 136,331”, the government said.

Number of active taxpayers was 70,643 on June 1, 2018, but on June 1, 2019, this number was 95,196.

