Second group of Armenian tourists stranded in Hurghada arrives in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The plane carrying the second group of Armenian tourists stranded in Hurghada has landed in Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, the Airport told Armenpress.

132 Armenian citizens were left in Hurghada due to the cancellation of OTF 3703 flight en route Hurghada-Yerevan. The flight was cancelled because the Armenian A&R tour agency didn’t pay the Greek Orange Fly airline to carry out the flight. Hurghada-Yerevan July 29 flight has also been cancelled, which means that nearly 100 Armenian citizens will face the same problem. On July 26 132 Armenian citizens returned to Armenia via Hurghada-Yerevan UJ 5600 flight. The flights are funded by the Government of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan