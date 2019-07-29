Three killed at California festival shooting

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Three people have been killed and 15 injured after a gunman attacked a food festival in California, BBC reports.

The gunman was shot dead by police shortly after he began firing, although police are investigating reports a second suspect may still be at large.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival was about to end for the weekend on Sunday evening, when shots were fired at the site.

The suspect entered the festival after cutting through a perimeter fence with a tool, Gilroy Chief of Police Scot Smithee told reporters. He said witnesses reported that a second suspect may have been involved, possibly in a support role.

Officers were already at the site and responded to the shooting in less than a minute, Chief Smithee added.