US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders vows to acknowledge Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (DVT) said he is ready to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

During a round-table discussion on July 26 in Los Angeles, the US presidential candidate vowed to address it as such during the annual presidential address on April 24, unlike previous Presidents who have failed to uphold their promise, MassisPost reported.

Asked “will you stand up to the Turkish government and officially use the word genocide”, the Senator said: “Yes, I think the debate [on the Genocide] is now over”.

Bernie Sanders is currently a co-sponsor of the Armenian Genocide Resolution S.Res.150, spearheaded by Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan