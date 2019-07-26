Azerbaijani air force suspends all training flights following MiG-29 fighter jet crash

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani air force suspended all training flights by the order of the defense ministry due to the crash of MiG-29 fighter jet, the Azerbaijani media report citing the defense ministry.

“The Azerbaijani air force has temporarily suspended the training flights until revealing the circumstances of the crash of MiG-29 fighter jet. At the same time, the combat duty is carried out as planned”, the official said.

The Azerbaijani MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near the capital Baku during a training flight.

The aircraft disappeared from radar at 22:00 on July 24. According to the preliminary reports, the plane is believed to have crashed into the Caspian Sea.

Search operations for the pilot have launched.

Investigation is underway.

