Armenian justice minister requests Venice Commission for opinion over Istanbul Convention


YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan has applied to the Venice Commission requesting to provide an opinion over the Istanbul Convention of the Council of Europe, the Venice Commission reported.

“The Minister of Justice of Armenia requested the Venice Commission to provide an opinion on the constitutional implications of the ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (Istanbul Convention) for Armenia”, the statement said.

