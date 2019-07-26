Armenia’s Security Council Secretary discussed development of strategic infrastructures in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan discussed the development of strategic infrastructures with the military-political leadership of Artsakh.

“One of the main issues which we discussed is the development of strategic infrastructures because without that security is incomplete to a certain extent, and we put a task to be able to ensure high level of security by developing the strategic infrastructures. We have also talked about the new strategy”, Armen Grigoryan told reporters today.

Armen Grigoryan visited Artsakh on July 16-17 and met with the leadership in capital Stepanakert.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan