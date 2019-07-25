US military will not escort every commercial vessel in Persian Gulf 

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The United States is ready to ensure protection for its commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf but will not escort every ship, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters. The transcript of the conversation was published on the official website of the US Department of Defense, reports TASS.

"I use 'escort' boadly. Escort doesn't mean they're, you know, following right behind. But as long as you're in the area that you can react quick enough to deter a provocation, that's the key," Esper said. "I'm not saying that right now. I'm just saying this is one of the things I want to go see — in CENTCOM next week is understand their concept of the operations. Again, to the degree, of course, United States vessels need an escort, we will be there, we will be available to them," he added.