Armenian minister, Iranian counterpart discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of high technological industry Hakob Arshakyan met with Iran’s minister of information and communications technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi on the sidelines of his working visit in Tehran, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting broad range of issues relating to the Armenian-Iranian economic cooperation, as well as the upcoming projects and cooperation opportunities in the field of high technologies were discussed.

Minister Arshakyan introduced the recent political events in Armenia, the government’s priorities for economic development, the vision of the new ministry aimed at developing high technological industry in Armenia.

At the end of the meeting the minister invited his Iranian counterpart to Armenia to attend the World Congress on Information Technology which will take place in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan