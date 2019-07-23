Former French PM Dominique de Villepin joins Armenian National Interests Fund

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) announced that former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin has been appointed Member of the Board of Directors of ANIF, the Fund told Armenpress.

“We are pleased to announce that Dominique de Villepin has been appointed Member of the Board of Directors of the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF), effective today.

Chief Executive Officer of ANIF David Papazian said: “As ANIF, Chaired by His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, begins to assemble what will be a world class Board of Directors, the appointment of Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin sets the bar very high. Forever enshrined in political studies books for his momentous speech at the United Nations in 2003, in which he pleaded with world leaders to show restraint and diplomacy in the face of an impending geopolitical upheaval, Mr. De Villepin has held France's Prime Ministerial office, internal and foreign ministerial portfolios, amongst his past and ongoing accomplishments”.

“We are honored to count Mr. De Villepin amongst our colleagues at ANIF and as an ally of the Republic of Armenia. ANIF is especially thankful to His Excellency President Armen Sarkissian for introducing us to Mr. De Villepin”, added Mr. Papazian.

Mr. De Villepin said: “Joining ANIF's Board of Directors begins an exciting new journey. Like France, Armenia has recently lived through a significant rejuvenation of its political landscape and the fact that ANIF's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Papazian, is 37 years old and its Chairman, Deputy Prime Minister Avinyan, is 30 years old are indicative of this rejuvenation”.

“Armenia has registered the fastest GDP growth rate, 7.1%, in Europe for the first quarter of 2019 and ANIF has both a bright future ahead of it and a responsibility in accelerating this growth even further. I'm grateful for the opportunity to participate in making ANIF's success felt across the Republic of Armenia”, concluded Mr. De Villepin.