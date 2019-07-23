President Sarkissian posthumously awards Arman Kirakosyan with Order of Honor

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on posthumously awarding Arman Kirakosyan with the Order of Honor for the long-term dedicated diplomatic service.

The President handed over the Order to Kirakosyan’s relatives on July 23.

“It seems Arman should have received this Order years ago, but I think it is never late because Arman Kirakosyan’s life will continue, and our appreciation to his activity as a scientist and diplomat, as a person, will continue. And not only today, in the future as well we will gather to appreciate the bright life of our friend and colleague”, President Sarkissian said.

The ceremony of handing the Order was also attended by Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, representatives of diplomatic service, historians and the friends of late Ambassador.

On June 6 Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Arman Kirakosyan died at the age of 63.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan