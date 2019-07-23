Armenian President congratulates Italian counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on July 23 sent a congratulatory letter to President of Italy Sergio Mattarella on the latter’s birthday, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“I warmly remember your visit to Armenia, as well as our meetings in Italy. During our practical and personal contacts I have always been impressed with your wisdom, vision and great political experience. I am ready to implement new programs which will further expand and strengthen the multi-sectoral cooperation between our states”, reads the Armenian President’s congratulatory letter.

The Armenian President wished his Italian counterpart good health, happiness and new achievements, and peace and welfare to the good people of Italy.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan