Mkhitaryan shares video advertising Adidas in Armenian

YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. Captain of the Armenian national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan speaks in Armenian in a video advertising Adidas.

In the video the Armenian international, who cooperates with Adidas, presents the new Adidas Predator boots.

Mkhitaryan currently trains in the US with Arsenal preparing for the upcoming match with the Real Madrid in Washington D.C.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan