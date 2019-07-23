5.4 magnitude quake hits southern Iran
YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the southern part of Iran today early in the morning, TASS reported.
The epicenter of the quake was 160 kilometers away from Bandar Abbas port city, the capital of Hormozgān Province.
There are no reports on casualties and damages yet.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
