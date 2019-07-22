We will always remember Amano as sincere friend of our country – Pashinyan offers condolences

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan extended condolences on the occasion of the death of Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office f the Prime Minister of Armenia, the condolence letter runs as follows,

“It was with deep grief that I learned about the death of director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano.

As an experienced leader, director general Amano recorded many achievements leading the International Atomic Energy Agency in this period full of challenges with great prudency and devotion.

I recall with warmth our recent meeting in Yerevan, during which we discussed key issues of bilateral interest. In Armenia we will always remember Amano as a sincere friend opf our country, who had a significant contribution to the strengthening of partnership between the Republic of Armenia and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

I offer my deep condolences on behalf of the people of the Republic of Armenia and the Government and solidarity to the family and friends of Yukiya Amano”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan