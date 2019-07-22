Country like Armenia should be the best: President Sarkissian visits UWC Dilijan College

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited UWC Dilijan College, the first international boarding school in Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The school was officially opened in October 2014, hosting 94 students.

President Sarkissian toured the College, got acquainted with the study and relax conditions, was interested in the details of the study process. A group of students from Russia, Georgia and Armenia, who are just starting to study at the College network, currently are attending a preparatory camp. The President had a warm talk to the students and graduates, in particular touching upon Armenia’s development prospect and vision. “We should have a vision to promote Armenia. And having a vision for your own country, you also form a vision for the entire world, understand where the world is moving on. It is necessary to be harmonious with the world and move in line with the world”, the President said.

Armen Sarkissian said it is necessary to have a program, strategy and a roadmap for achieving the goals. “One thing is clear: the country like Armenia should be the best in everything it does. This is the formula of the future”, he noted. “Your life consists of a number of wonderful, but at the same time complex components. In order to be successful and creative you need to have knowledge”, he said.

