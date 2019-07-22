Giving new quality to Armenia-Diaspora partnership: Deputy PM meets Armenian community in Boston

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan and Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Armenian community representatives in Boston on July 19, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

In his remarks deputy PM Avinyan stated that after the period of economic transition which lasted over two decades Armenia has an obvious challenge to improve the productivity and competitiveness of the economy with rapid rates. On the path of achieving this goal the constant development of human potential is going to play a key role in Armenia, therefore the government’s priority is to increase the quality and availability of education, science and healthcare services and make them more human-centered.

The deputy PM said in the contemporary world no country can achieve high level sustainable development without the development of science, technologies and human potential, and the government is going to maximally contribute to the implementation of innovative ideas and initiatives. He expressed confidence that the creative potential of Armenians is capable of satisfying not only our needs, but also that of the international community.

Avinyan said in order to achieve these goals it is necessary to engage the talent and energy of the Diaspora Armenians. In this regard the government is expecting the Diaspora’s great participation in the ongoing economic reforms in Armenia and is inclined to give new quality to the Armenia-Diaspora partnership.

Thereafter, the meeting participants exchange views on issues concerning the Armenian community of Boston.

Deputy PM Avinyan laid flowers at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Boston.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan