Young Armenian pianist receives 1st prize at Vienna International Arts Festival

YEREVAN, JULY 22, ARMENPRESS. Young Armenian pianist Laura Galstyan received the 1st honorary prize at the Vienna International Arts Festival (VIAF).

The Festival was held in Vienna from July 15 to 21.

Armenia was represented by Laura Galstyan among nearly 50 musicians competing in the Performing Arts category.

Laura Galstyan studies at A. Spendiaryan specialized music school.

She was born in Yerevan in 2003.

Galstyan will hold a solo-concert at the Komitas Museum-Institute on September 15, 2018.

