I will gladly wear Gyumri's production – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with businessmen in Gyumri before starting ''My step for Shirak'' investment forum and noted that the economic policy will be directed at supporting local production.

Over 60 companies and private entrepreneurs in seperate pavillions presented their production to PM Pashinyan and other guests.

During the tour in the pavilions some of the producers presented Nikol Pashinyan with their productions. Pashinyan promised to wear the shoes produced by Tavros Company. “I will be glad to war. At the moment, except the tie, is of local production, so I Will be glad to wear also Gyumri’s production’’, the PM said.

