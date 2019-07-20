Starting from Shirak must be contagious-Governor recalls starting Pashinyan's revolution from Gyumri

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Shirak Governor Tigran Petrosyan hoped that Pashinyan's example of starting from Shirak will be contagious for businessmen, probabloy referring to Gyumri city which was the starting point of the revolutionary march in April 2018, ARMENPRESS reports the Governor said on July 20 in his speech at ''My step for Shirak'' investment-business forum at Gyumri Technological Center.

''We have devided the participants of our forum into two segments – people who have started from Shirak and people plan to start from Shirak. Mr. Prime Minister, you are one of the good example of starting from Shirak and we hope the example will be contagious'', Petrosyan said.

“My step for Shirak region” business forum, initiated by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, aims to create a platform, which will promote the development of the economy and the communities of Shirak region through multilateral collaboration among local and foreign businesses.

