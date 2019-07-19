President Sarkissian receives CCAF Co-chair

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received on July 19 Co-chair of Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France, editor in chief of “Nouvelles d'Arménie“ Ara Toranian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the interlocutors discussed the activities of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France, as well as exchanged views on the opportunities of cooperation over a number of projects initiated by the President.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan