Artsakh President receives delegation of Armenia’s Public Services Regulatory Commission

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on July 19 received the delegation of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia led by head of the structure Garegin Baghramyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to enhancing and deepening cooperation between the two Armenian states in the field of regulating public services and economic competition were on the agenda of the meeting.

Chairman of the Artsakh Republic State Commission on Regulating Public Services and Economic Competition Michael Virabyan and other officials also attended the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan