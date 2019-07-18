Armenia’s Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs departs for Russia on working visit
YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan departed for Moscow on a working visit on July 18, his Office told Armenpress.
This is Sinanyan’s first visit to Diaspora and will last five days.
During the visit meetings are expected with the community structures and organizations, individuals, representatives of business, cultural and church circles.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
