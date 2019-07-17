PM Pashinyan highlights having new Constitutional Court, meeting requirements of new realities

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Constitutional Court of Armenia was one of the most discredited institutions because starting from 1996 the Constitutional Court had legitimized all the election frauds and in fact, there was a crisis of trust towards the Constitutional Court and it was decided to have a new Constitutional Court, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in an interview with head of Armenian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) Hrayr Tamrazian, speaking about the developments over the Constitutional Court.

The PM said that he was just shocked by the letter of Constitutional Court judge Vahe Grigoryan, because reading the letter, because he understood that back in 2017, during the period of transformations, being focused on the political manipulations over Serzh Sargsyan, they missed another large-scale manipulations that was taking place at the Constitutional Court.

“In 2019 Armenia must have a Constitutional Court of 2019. This is the political issue. No one should suspect that this issue must be solved”, he said.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia cannot have a Constitutional Court that will meet the current requirements at least until 2030. “We have a provision on the Constitutinal Court, which we cannot use until 2035, because Hrayr Tovmasyan has privatized that Constitutional Court.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan