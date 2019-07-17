Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Armenian PM congratulates Ursula von der Leyen on being elected European Commission President


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on being elected President of the European Commission, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I warmly congratulate you on your election as President of the European Commission. I am convinced that your tenure as the first female President of the European Commission will be marked with a new progress of the European Union.

I want to mention the fact that today Armenia has a rich and comprehensive agenda of relations with the EU. We in particular attach importance to the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement which will contribute to not only strengthening our ties, but also the process of reforms of the Armenian government.

Armenia has been and will remain the reliable partner of the EU. I am confident that our common values, as well as the recent radical changes in Armenia which led to the victory of democracy and rule of law, serve as a reliable base for the further improvement of our relations and development of effective cooperation.

I wish you all the best and productive activity in your responsible position”, reads the Armenian PM’s congratulatory letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




