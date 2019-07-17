Artsakh FM meets with Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met on July 17 with Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, who is in Stepanakert on a working visit, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a range of issues related to the foreign and security policies of the two Armenian states.

The Foreign Minister of Artsakh noted the importance of establishing an inter-ministerial commission on elaborating a new National Security Strategy of Armenia. Taking into account the general security environment of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia, Masis Mayilian stressed the expediency of involving experts from Artsakh in the process of preparation of this document.

