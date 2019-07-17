Azerbaijani army fires shots in Nakhchivan section
13:34, 17 July, 2019
YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani army fired shots last night at the Armenian positions from Nakhchivan by violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenpress.
“One of the bullets fell on the roof of one of the houses in Yelpin village. In response, the Armenian side opened fire towards the adversary”, Hovhannisyan said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
