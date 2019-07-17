Armenian delegation led by Speaker of Parliament participates in Leaders’ Forum in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan on July 16 participated in the Leaders’ Forum of the House Democracy Partnership in Washington D.C., the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

During the Forum the Armenian Speaker of Parliament delivered remarks on the topic “The role of legislative bodies: the importance of independence of legislative bodies in the context of preventing the danger of dictatorship”. In his remarks the Speaker introduced the 2018 Velvet revolution of Armenia and the reforms in the Parliament’s agenda.

Armenian MP Edmon Marukyan also delivered speech at the first day of the Forum.

During that day the Armenian delegation members had active contacts with the US lawmakers, as well as their colleagues of nearly two dozen states.

