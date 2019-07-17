Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

PM appoints new deputy justice minister


YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Srbuhi Galyan has been appointed deputy minister of justice, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Previously, Srbuhi Galyan was serving as the head of the Legal support and foreign affairs department at the Special Investigation Service.

