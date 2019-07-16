Robert Kocharyan's lawyers file another cassation complaint

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The lawyers of the 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan filed another cassation complaint on July 16 against the decision to overturn the decision of a lower court on suspending the criminal case and submitting it to the Constitutional Court, the lawyers informed on their Facebook page.

Earlier, on July 11 the lawyers filed another cassation complaint on changing the detention as preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan.

Kocharyan was released from pre-trial detention on May 18th but the prosecution filed complaints seeking a higher court to overrule the decision. The complaint was also filed by the families of the March 1 victims. The court also invalidated the personal guarantees of President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and former President Arkady Ghukasyan, which was the bail for Kocharyan’s earlier release.

Kocharyan, along with several other former officials, is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional Order” during the 2008 March protests in Yerevan when 8 protesters and 2 security officers died. The former President is accused of unlawfully ordering the military to intervene. He vehemently denies wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan