Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 July

Artsakh's President visits "Karkar" tourism recreation complex


YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. On 16 July Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the "Karkar" tourism recreation complex in the neighborhood of capital Stepanakert. 

 As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press servic eof Artsakh President's Office, the Head of the State got acquainted on site with the preparatory activities carried out there within the framework of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games to be held in Artsakh. 

The President gave instructions to the heads of concerned bodies towards proper realization of the activities in the camp, underlining the importance of having a convenient and modern tourism network in our Republic. 

State minister Grigory Martirosyan, chairman of the Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee Ishkhan Zakaryan and other officials accompanied the President.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

10:57, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2713 times
Deputy PM Grigoryan welcomes EU's Tusk in Armenia

14:10, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2365 times
NK conflict does not have military solution – EU’s Tusk

15:33, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2362 times
Yerevan subway to restore operation after problem with power supply is solved

18:19, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2239 times
This is the place where Europe’s heart beats – Tusk speaks about Sevanavank

09:15, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2178 times
European Stocks - 09-07-19

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration