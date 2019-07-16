YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. On 16 July Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the "Karkar" tourism recreation complex in the neighborhood of capital Stepanakert.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press servic eof Artsakh President's Office, the Head of the State got acquainted on site with the preparatory activities carried out there within the framework of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games to be held in Artsakh.

The President gave instructions to the heads of concerned bodies towards proper realization of the activities in the camp, underlining the importance of having a convenient and modern tourism network in our Republic.

State minister Grigory Martirosyan, chairman of the Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee Ishkhan Zakaryan and other officials accompanied the President.