Pashinyan receives co-chair of Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France Ara Toranian


YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on July 16 received co-chair of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF), editor-in-chief of Nouvelles d'Arménie journal Ara Toranian, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM welcomed the guest and attached importance to the activity of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France in the development of the Armenian-French relations, active and coordinated work of the viable Armenian community of France. Pashinyan said after the revolution the Armenia-Diaspora relations have entered into a new qualitative stage, and it is necessary to work jointly to make these ties more flexible and dynamic, engage the Diaspora’s potential in the development and industrialization process of Armenia’s economy.

In his turn Ara Toranian thanked the PM for the reception and touched upon the activity of the CCAF. He said the ongoing democratic processes and developments in Armenia created a great enthusiasm about the Diaspora-Armenians, and the CCAF expresses readiness to support the Armenian authorities aimed at implementing reforms directed for Armenia’s development, further intensifying the Armenian-French friendly ties and constantly developing the Homeland-Diaspora relations.

