Armenian FM to depart for US on working visit
YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will depart for the United States on a working visit to take part in the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom on July 18 in Washington D.C., the MFA told Armenpress.
The Armenian FM will deliver remarks at the conference.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
