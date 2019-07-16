Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 July

Armenian Speaker of Parliament touches upon sanctions on Iran during discussion in US


YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan informed the US partners that Armenia’s economy suffers from the sanctions against Iran and that Armenia cannot refuse to purchase gas from Iran.

“The current tension between the United States and Iran negatively affects Armenia’s economy. We would like the US not to exert pressure on Armenia to be included in the agenda of the Iranian sanctions. Armenia cannot pay such price”, the Speaker said during the discussion at the Atlantic Council in Washington D.C..

The Speaker said the development of relations with a friendly country should not be at the expense of another friendly country. Mirzoyan also informed that Armenia is interested in developing the relations with the US.

The Speaker said they had a very interesting and heated discussion, talking about a number of issues, including the Artsakh conflict, as well as Armenia’s judicial reforms. The Speaker highlighted the need to make judicial reforms in Armenia and fight corruption. “Today’s leadership has a strong political will and commitment to democratic values, fighting corruption and establishing rule of law”, the Speaker said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

10:57, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2616 times
Deputy PM Grigoryan welcomes EU's Tusk in Armenia

14:10, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2293 times
NK conflict does not have military solution – EU’s Tusk

15:33, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2282 times
Yerevan subway to restore operation after problem with power supply is solved

18:19, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2224 times
This is the place where Europe’s heart beats – Tusk speaks about Sevanavank

09:15, 07.10.2019
Viewed 2102 times
European Stocks - 09-07-19

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration