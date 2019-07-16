Armenian Speaker of Parliament touches upon sanctions on Iran during discussion in US

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan informed the US partners that Armenia’s economy suffers from the sanctions against Iran and that Armenia cannot refuse to purchase gas from Iran.

“The current tension between the United States and Iran negatively affects Armenia’s economy. We would like the US not to exert pressure on Armenia to be included in the agenda of the Iranian sanctions. Armenia cannot pay such price”, the Speaker said during the discussion at the Atlantic Council in Washington D.C..

The Speaker said the development of relations with a friendly country should not be at the expense of another friendly country. Mirzoyan also informed that Armenia is interested in developing the relations with the US.

The Speaker said they had a very interesting and heated discussion, talking about a number of issues, including the Artsakh conflict, as well as Armenia’s judicial reforms. The Speaker highlighted the need to make judicial reforms in Armenia and fight corruption. “Today’s leadership has a strong political will and commitment to democratic values, fighting corruption and establishing rule of law”, the Speaker said on Facebook.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan