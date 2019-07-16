6.1 magnitude quake strikes south of Indonesia’s Bali

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. An undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck south of Indonesia’s Bali on Tuesday, the European earthquake monitoring agency EMSC said, causing minor damage and prompting residents and visitors on the tourist island to briefly flee buildings, reports Reuters.

There were no reports of casualties and no tsunami warning was issued.

The epicenter was 102 km (62 miles) southwest of the island capital Denpasar and was 100 km (60 miles) deep, the EMSC said.