Armenian citizen arrested in Georgia for attempting to transfer radioactive substances to Russia

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian state security service agents arrested an Armenian citizen on July 11, who, as the Georgian side reported, is suspected of being the owner of radioactive substances found on the Armenian-Georgian border, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia said on Facebook.

“The Tbilisi court made a decision to remand the Armenian citizen into custody. The lawyer of the Embassy will soon visit the Armenian citizen”, the Embassy said.

An Armenian citizen was detained on the Georgian-Armenian border on charges of transferring radioactive substances to Russia.

According to the investigation results, the Armenian citizen tried to transfer the radioactive isotope Thorium 232, packaged in four packs, from Armenia to Russia via Georgia.

The packages are 71.63 kilograms.

Criminal case has been launched.

Investigation is underway.

