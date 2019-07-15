Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 July

President Sarkissian, PM Pashinyan discuss development projects


YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS.  A working meeting between the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place on July 15 at the Presidential Residency.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, issues referring to the development projects of the country were discussed during the meeting.




