President Sarkissian awards renowned football coach Nikita Simonyan with Order


YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on awarding renowned football player, coach Nikita Simonyan with the 1st degree Order for the Services to the Motherland, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

