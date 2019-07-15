EU foreign ministers to discuss situation around Iran

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministers of the EU member states are going to discuss the situation around Iran and its nuclear deal Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), TASS reports.

The foreign ministers will discuss the ways to reduce the US-Iran tension and the risk of military escalation.

Moreover, the EU meeting agenda also includes Turkey’s actions in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus, in response to which Brussels is preparing measures against Ankara.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan