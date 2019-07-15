Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 July

Armenia’s team wins five medals at International Physics Olympiad


YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s team won five bronze medals at the International Physics Olympiad, Minister of education, science, culture and sports Arayik Harutyunyan said on Facebook.

“This means that all members of our team return with medals. Last year our team won one silver, one bronze medals and one certificate. Next year we should develop our success and work on raising the quality of the medal”, the minister said.

