Armenian deputy PM to depart for US on working visit

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan will depart for the United States on a working visit on July 15-20, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on Facebook.

In New York the deputy PM will attend the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), as well as other events.

During the visit Avinyan will meet with the top officials of the UN and other countries.

The deputy PM is also scheduled to meet with the Armenian communities and public figures in New York and Boston.

