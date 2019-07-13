Team Building annual event held in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. By the initiative of deputy chairman of Armenia’s State Revenue Committee Mikayel Pashayan, the Team Building annual event for the staffs of the SRC departments of information technologies and international cooperation was held in Artsakh, the SRC told Armenpress.

Welcoming the event participants, the SRC deputy chairman and minister of finance of Artsakh Artur Harutyunyan highlighted the cooperation between the tax authorities of the two Republics and the continuation of exchange of experience.

The staff of the Artsakh finance ministry presented the achievements of the Artsakh tax authority in the field of using information technologies. During the event the achievements of the SRC departments of IT and information cooperation were also summed up. The necessity of team work for reaching the outlined goals was discussed.

SRC deputy chairman Mikayel Pashayan and head of the department of information technologies Ashot Muradyan also visited the military unit of the central defense direction.

