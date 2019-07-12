Artsakh’s FM receives interns of Armenian Assembly of America

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received a group of interns of the Armenian Assembly of America, led by the organization’s Regional Director Arpi Vartanian on July 12, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh.

Welcoming the guests, the Foreign Minister noted that such visits, which had become traditional, would give an opportunity to the students not only to have more credible and full understanding about Artsakh’s political, educational and social life, but also to establish contacts with public and political circles of Artsakh with the aim of further cooperation.

During the meeting, Masis Mayilian briefed the interns on the main directions and priorities of the Republic’s foreign policy, as well as answered the questions related to the international recognition of Artsakh and the process of the peaceful settlement of the conflict with Azerbaijan.