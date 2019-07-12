Armenian PM and President attend late Ambassador Kirakosyan’s funeral

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister and President of Armenia, Nikol Pasyinyan and Armen Sarkissian, visited the funeral of late Ambassador of Armenia to the UK Arman Kirakosyan.

ARMENPRESS reports they offered condolences to the relatives of the Ambassador.

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan and a number of incumbent and former officials also came to honor the memory of the diplomat.

Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan told the reporters that he personally knew Arman Kirakosyan and his loss is also a great loss for the diplomatic field of Armenia.

Arman Kirakosyan was born in 1956 in Yerevan. He died on July 6, 2019.

