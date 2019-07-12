Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

Ararat Mirzoyan’s delegation to pay working visit to USA


YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Washington on a working visit from July 14-18, in Boston from July 19-21 and in New York from July 25-26, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia. 

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




