Robert Kocharyan's lawyers file cassation complaints

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The team of lawyers of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan cassation complaints on July 11 on changing the detention as preventive measure for Kocharyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of Kocharyan’s lawyers.

A Yerevan Court of Appeals ordered former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan to be arrested again on June 25.

Kocharyan was released from pre-trial detention on May 18th but the prosecution filed complaints seeking a higher court to overrule the decision. The complaint was also filed by the families of the March 1 victims. The court also invalidated the personal guarantees of President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and former President Arkady Ghukasyan, which was the bail for Kocharyan’s earlier release.

Kocharyan, along with several other former officials, is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional Order” during the 2008 March protests in Yerevan when 8 protesters and 2 security officers died. The former President is accused of unlawfully ordering the military to intervene. He vehemently denies wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan