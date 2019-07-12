Armenian PM’s wife visits Fatherland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of the Armenian Prime Minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, on July 12 visited the Rehabilitation Center for Fatherland Defender, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by rector of the Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan and director of the Center Haykuhi Minasyan, the PM’s wife toured the Center and got acquainted with the conditions.

Thereafter, Anna Hakobyan gave an interview to the Public TV’s Lurer news program at the library of the Center, summing up the 1st anniversary of the activity of the My Step foundation.

