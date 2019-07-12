President Sarkissian hosts world-renowned soprano Hasmik Grigoryan

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian hosted operatic soprano Hasmik Grigoryan, winner in the Best Female Singer nomination at the International Opera Awards, and artistic director of A. Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater Konstantin Orbelyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated Hasmik Grigoryan on her recent concert at the Opera and Ballet National Academic Theater, which was dedicated to the memory of her father, operatic tenor Gegham Grigoryan. Armen Sarkissian said he met with Gegham Grigoryan frequently, adding that his great art and reputation are valued not only by Armenians, but also the international community.

Hasmik Grigoryan thanked the President for the warm welcome and stated that Gegham Grigoryan had a great investment in her specialization choice and development as a singer. The singer introduced her upcoming programs and actions.

The sides talked about the possibility of new concerts in Armenia with the participation of Hasmik Grigoryan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





